Calling Black Sherif's music Highlife could revive the genre internationally - Akwaboah

73896815 Akwaboah Jnr. and Black Sherif

Wed, 8 Mar 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Akwaboah has argued that Black Sherif's music is ignorantly called Hiphop or Afrobeats by the music industry.

“I will describe most of the songs Black Sherif does as Highlife,” Akwaboah told the host of Accra-based Joy FM’s morning show, Kojo Yankson.

The ‘Obiaa’ hitmaker explained by adding that: “When you listen to the way he [Black Sherif] sings and everything,” it is evident he is a Highlife artiste, “but he has been pushed to Hiphop.”

Akwaboah opined that should Black Sherif be tagged a Highlife artiste, he could carry the iconic Ghanaian genre on his ascendency.

“So going global, imagine calling what he is doing Highlife, that would have been Highlife on the map,” he projected. “But in a way it appears we are pushing him into hip hop or Afrobeats.”

“So now what is happening is, he is out there but they are calling it Hiphop or Afrobeats,” the award-winning Highlife vocalist and record producer bemoaned.

Black Sherif has categorically stated in interviews that he creates his music from a Highlife perspective. He is also heavily influenced by Reggae. These influences come from music he experienced thanks to his parents when he was a boy.

Meanwhile, Akwaboah's latest offering is titled 'Darling' featuring Kwabena Kwabena who has lately expressed sentiments similar to his on Sherif.

