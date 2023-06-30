Calls for healing and understanding - George Quaye reflects on Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie Controversy

The Chief Executive Officer of The Image Bureau, George Quaye

Amid the ongoing controversy between Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie, a well-known personality in the entertainment industry, George Quaye, has shared his thoughts on the matter.

In a Facebook post, George Quaye acknowledges the pain that many women experience in silence, concealed by their smiling faces.



He highlights the struggles of women who have loved men who did not reciprocate their feelings and the emotional toll it takes on them while addressing the issue of women unable to give birth due to various reasons, including feticides resulting from bad timing, unplanned pregnancies, rape, and abuse.



According to Quaye, many women have found solace and empowerment in Yvonne Nelson's book, "I Am Not Yvonne Nelson."



He emphasized that for these individuals, it is not just about the book itself, but about finding a voice they previously lacked to express their own experiences.



Quaye acknowledged that both Yvonne and Sarkodie have shared their truths in the best way they could, yet they have received different reactions from the public. While Yvonne has been mostly praised, Sarkodie has faced criticism.

The former actor questioned the fairness of accepting Yvonne's style, language, approach, and choice of whom to mention or not while labelling Sarkodie's response as distasteful, disgraceful, and disrespectful.



He also brought up Immanuel Kant's concept of the categorical imperative, which suggests that individuals should act in a way they would want everyone else to act while believing that the same standard should apply when judging Yvonne and Sarkodie's narratives.



Read full post below:







You can also watch the latest episodes of E-Forum below.









Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment on GhanaWeb TV here:







Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:









ADA/FNOQ