Cameroon Prophet shares scary prophecy about Davido and his new Maybach

Cameroonian pastor and Davido with his Maybach

Sat, 24 Jun 2023 Source: www.mynigeria.com

Afrobeats singer David Adeleke better known as Davido has received a revelation regarding his new Maybach from a Cameroonian prophet named Orock Henry Betang.

The prophet claimed to have received a revelation from God regarding Davido's new automobile, which he recently received.

He asserted that the devil intended to drag Davido down using his Maybach.

The clergyman begged the singer to sell the car so that an undesirable situation wouldn't occur.

He said: “God told me to tell Davido not to use the Car he recently bought because devil has planned to use the car to pull him down.

