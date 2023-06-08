Camidoh nominated for 2023 BET Awards

Camidoh scored a global hit with the original and remis of his "Sugarcane"

Ghanaian Afropop, R&B, and Afrobeats singer and songwriter, Camidoh, has been nominated for the 2023 BET Awards in the Best New International Act category.

He is up against Asake of Nigeria, Flo of the United Kingdom, Labianca of Cameroon, Maureen of France, MC Ryan SP of Brazil, Pabi Cooper of South Africa, Raye of the United Kingdom, and Werenoi of France.



The awards will be held on June 25, 2023, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.



Camidoh is a rising star in the Ghanaian music industry, known for his catchy melodies, relatable lyrics, and energetic performances. His music has been praised for its global appeal and has been streamed millions of times on Spotify and Apple Music.



Camidoh scored a global hit when he released "Sugarcane" on November 19, 2021, quickly becoming popular in Ghana. The song's catchy melody and relatable lyrics resonated with listeners, making it a staple at parties and clubs across the country.

The song's success led to a remix, which was released on April 8, 2022. The remix featured Nigerian artists Mayorkun and Darkoo, as well as Ghanaian artist King Promise. It was a huge success, helping to introduce Camidoh's music to a wider audience.



"Sugarcane" has been streamed over 100 million times on Spotify and has been certified Gold in Ghana. The song has also received critical acclaim, earning Camidoh nominations for several awards, including the BET Award for Best New International Act.



Fans can vote for Camidoh for the Best New International Act award on the BET website. Voting will close on June 15, 2023.