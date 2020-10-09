Camidoh partners Sonotech Medical and Diagnostic Center to begin free breast cancer screening exercise

The exercise is currently going on at the various branches of the hospital, Osu and Tema

Source: George Mensah Britton, Contributor

In recognition of the hazardous state late detection of Breast Cancer put women through, Sonotech Medical And Diagnostic Center on Tuesday began its free breast cancer screening exercise, an event which have so far witnessed ladies, including winner and other beauty pageants of the just ended TV3 Ghana Most Beautiful show.

Led by the project ambassador, Camidoh Afro-pop musician who was unveiled as the official ambassador who will serve as a gate-keeper to bring-in knowledge, and also strive to help build, sustain the capabilities and knowledge of the project which comes paired with other month-long activities to intensify the awareness of the disease, the exercise is to aid the health institution leverage on established programs and convening platforms to strengthen the community to reverse the rising incidence and mortality of breast cancer worldwide.



It will also encourage more women to conduct regular self-examination of their breasts for the early detection and treatment of breast cancer.

The exercise is currently going on at the various branches of the hospital, Osu and Tema

Source: George Mensah Britton, Contributor