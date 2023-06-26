Camidoh shines at the 2023 BET Awards despite loss to Labianca

Ghanaian artiste, Camidoh

Ghanaian artiste Camidoh made waves on the global music scene with his chart-topping hits, including the original and remix versions of his popular track ‘Sugarcane.’

His talent and hard work were recognised when he received a nomination for the prestigious 2023 BET Awards in the Viewers Choice: Best New International Act category.



While the award ultimately went to Labianca from Cameroon, Camidoh's presence and fashion statement at the event made a lasting impression.



The BET Awards, held on June 25, 2023, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, brought together an array of talented artistes from around the world.



Camidoh was among the nominees in a highly competitive category that included artistes from Nigeria, the United Kingdom, France, South Africa, and Brazil.



Although Camidoh did not take home the award, his nomination alone was proof of his rising prominence as an artiste and his contributions to the Afropop, R&B, and Afrobeats genres.

