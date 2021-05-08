Camidoh to perform at maiden AWEMA night

Afrobeats artiste Camidoh

Afrobeats artiste Camidoh and rising female sensation Abyna Morgan are billed to perform at the maiden Africa Wedding Makers Awards (AWEMA) set for May 15, 2021.

The awards gala to be held at the African Regent Hotel (strictly by invitation) would see accolades given to wedding experts on anything from cakes, cocktails, flowers to fashion.



The awards scheme themed: “Wedding in New Africa” seeks to celebrate wedding experts who leave indelible wedding memories for the bride and groom.

Wedding industry experts would converge come May 15 as they share ideas and network as they explore opportunities in the field.



Voted for by the public, wedding makers including DJ’s, caterers, hairstylist and makeup artists would gain recognition for the first time with the new awards scheme organised by Reenart Multimedia.