Can you give your man $20,000 or more if need be? – Ayisha Modi on reasons Abass Sariki can never ditch her

Controversial socialite cum music investor, Ayisha Modi, has stated reasons why she can never be abandoned or maltreated by a man, including her supposed partner, Abass Sariki.

Social media has since been unclear about the current state of their relationship after Abass Sariki, in an earlier interview with SammykayMedia, denied being married to Ayisha Modi.



Many wondered why Abass, whom Ayisha has constantly portrayed as her ‘loving husband’, would embarrass her and subject her to public ridicule.



But after a long silence, Ayisha has addressed rumours that she has been ditched by the popular Sowutuom chief cum business tycoon.



In excerpts of an interview on the Lupi Show on Tik Tok, which has gone viral, she expressed,



“Do you think a man can ditch me? Be the type of woman that anytime you step in public with your partner, and he requests for assistance, you’ll be able to provide. When he asks for $20,000, you can give. When he asks for $3,000, you can give. Be the type who can financially support her partner’s business. Be honest. can a man abandon this type of woman? Can he?”



Touching on claims that she was after Abass Sariki’s money, she added,

“I am a hardworking woman. Ever since I grew up, I have never asked a man for upkeep money. I have never asked Abass Sariki for a dime. Not even one cedi.”



Watch the video below:









EB/OGB