Canada-based designer sues Kumawood actor for claiming she had an affair with Ajagurajah

A Canadian-based Ghanaian fashion designer, Abena Boafowaa has filed a lawsuit against a Kumawood actor who falsely alleged that she had an affair with the founder and leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah alias Ajagurajah.

According to the woman popularly known as Princess, she is seeking to redeem her reputation and image which have been badly tainted by the allegations by a Kumawood actor popularly known as Ogyam through a YouTube video.



Narrating her story in an interview with Oman Channel, she noted that she once visited the Bishop whom she got to know during one of her trips in the company of about 10 people to pay homage.



She noted that during the meeting with the Bishop which took place in his living room at his residence, she took a video with Bishop Asiamah which she shared on her social media page.



She later came across a YouTube video of Ogyam making wild allegations against her using the video as a reference.



“He said a lot of disparaging things that would make one question whether he know me or had something against me but I had never seen or met him before. I only found out that he is a supposed blogger,” she said.



Among other things, she said Ogyam accused her of having sex with the Bishop, attempting to kill someone.

“As a married woman, it felt like a deliberate attempt targeting my marriage but thankfully my husband knows me as a faithful woman but he was angered and decided to take legal action,” she said.



With popular legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw as her lawyer, Princess says she is hoping to clear her name by taking her accuser through the courts.



Watch video below:







GA/SARA