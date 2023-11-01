Cancelled Wolverhampton concert: Organizers respond to cancellation

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Bizzle Entertainment, the organizing entity behind the cancelled concert at Wolverhampton's Hangar featuring Shatta Wale, has issued a statement in response to claims made by Shatta Wale's management.

In a press statement released on November 1st, Bizzle Entertainment expressed surprise and disappointment over the abrupt cancellation of the event, citing a lack of prior communication from Shatta Movement Empire.



The statement highlighted that their agreement explicitly called for meaningful dialogue in the case of unforeseen circumstances or disputes before any public announcements or cancellations.



Bizzle Entertainment clarified that they had met all contractual obligations, including an initial 50% down payment of the agreed amount to host Shatta Wale in Wolverhampton.



The organizing entity was eagerly looking forward to delivering an unforgettable experience to its audience.



The statement also says that the cancellation by Shatta Movement Empire is considered a breach of the signed contract, and Bizzle Entertainment is actively exploring options to resolve the issue amicably.

These options may include rescheduling the event or providing refunds to ticket holders.



Background



Shatta Wale canceled his much-anticipated concert scheduled for November 4, 2023, at The Hangar in Wolverhampton. According to a statement put out by his management on October 31. the decision to cancel the event was due to the organizers' inability to meet the artist's demanding requirements, both logistically and financially.



Shatta Wale's management had specified luxurious demands and standards fitting for his stature, which the promoters found challenging to fulfill. They expressed regret over the cancellation, citing a commitment to providing a high-quality experience for concertgoers and not compromising on the show's value.



Check out the full statement below.









ID/BB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.