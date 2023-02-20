0
Capitol Hotel set to host African Outstanding Women Awards (AOWA) in Abidjan

Grace Weah Grace Weah

Mon, 20 Feb 2023 Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

The stage is set to celebrate outstanding women on the continent whose projects and works have touched lives positively in the maiden African Outstanding Women Awards (AOWA) in Abidjan.

Scheduled to take place on March 10, 2023, at the Capitol Hotel, Cocody, Abidjan Coté d’Ivoire, this year's forms part of activities marking International Women's Day.

And according to the president of ASKOF Productions Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, organizers of the event, a free health screening led by Dr Charity Tsumasi Owusu Ankrah.(Chatma Herbal Center) has been factored into the Women's Awards Gala.

This comes in the wake of honouring over thousands of impactful and Outstanding women from various designations who have been identified and celebrated for the past five years in Ghana at the Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA).

"The stage is set to celebrate and honour our women and heroines who have impacted their communities on the quiet and publicly, " said the ASKOF Productions boss.

She added, " A lot of women's positive works have gone without recognition, this is to encourage them to do more, it will also encourage others to follow suit, and by doing it will shape our various communities."



It has received support by way of sponsorship from Jamila Home, Africa's number-one antique furniture company, Air Cote d'Ivoire and Kenpong Academy Football Club.

Red Carpet 6pm

Main Event 7:30pm.

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor
