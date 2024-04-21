Captain Planet’s mother is dead

Captain Planet announces the death of his mother

Captain Planet, a prominent member of the now-defunct 4x4 musical group, shared the heartbreaking news of his mother's passing via social media on April 21, 2024.

In his post sighted by GhanaWeb, he expressed the profound emotional impact of losing his mother, highlighting the special bond they shared.



He acknowledged death as one of his greatest fears, emphasizing the pain it inflicts on the loved ones left behind.



Calling upon the Lord for solace, he prayed for his mother to find eternal peace. His heartfelt message read, "My biggest FEAR in LIFE just happened. Death took a shot at me yesterday and wounded me so badly. I still trust you, Lord. Eternal rest be granted unto her. Rest Well Mama, my Forever First Love."



Captain Planet is one of the most renowned musicians in the country and has produced hit songs like ‘I miss you die’, 'Obi Agye Obi Girl’ and others.

Read the tweet below.





Eternal rest grant unto her. Rest Well Mama My Forever First Love ❤️????️???????? pic.twitter.com/L7C0npj9QU — CAPTAIN PLANET 4X4 (@CAPTAINPLANETGH) April 21, 2024

SB/BB