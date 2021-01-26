Captain Smart blasts Cecilia Marfo for disgracing Joyce Blessing

Host of Angel 102.9FM’s Morning Show, Captain Smart has taken a swipe at Gospel Musician, Cecilia Marfo for snatching a microphone from Joyce Blessing on stage during a live TV show.
Cecilia Marfo at a thanksgiving service interrupted a ministration by Joyce Blessing, seized her microphone and then ordered the band to keep quiet.
The evangelist proceeded to tell the ‘Adam Nana’ hitmaker to forget about her divorce and return to her husband.
According to the self-acclaimed prophetess, Joyce Blessing’s decision to leave her husband does not please God.
Commenting on this, Captain Smart said that act was barbaric and ought to be condemned by all.
Watch his full submission below:
- Holy Spirit doesn’t care about your image or brand – DKB defends Cecilia Marfo
- Be circumspect in your prophecies – Akwaboah to Cecilia Marfo
- You could have done better – Ohemaa Mercy to Cecilia Marfo
- Apply wisdom in your prophecies – Celestine Donkor to Cecilia Marfo
- This is madness - Music producer jabs Cecilia Marfo for snatching microphone from Joyce Blessing
- Read all related articles