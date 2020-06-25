Entertainment

Car dealership boys responsible for my Range Rover wahala – Nana Aba speaks

Journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah has revealed that two boys working in a car dealership where her Range Rover birthday gift was bought fixed a fake number plate on the car, causing the social media controversy on her special day.

Blogger Chris Vincent on his Facebook timeline stated that Nana Aba told him in a telephone conversation that, she urgently got in touch with the buyer of her gift for an explanation after the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) also released a statement on June 23, 2020, confirming the vehicle had a fake registration number.



“The person was shocked. He said he paid for the car via a dealership and asked for it to be delivered. It was a new unregistered car and he was not aware of any number plate — let alone to be that of another car,” she said.



She further explained that when the dealership was contacted, they found out that the dealer instructed his workers to decorate the car and make the delivery. But one of the workers created a number plate to enable them drive the car to Nana Aba’s workplace.

“The minute we established that the boys at the dealership had done this on the frolic of their own, I reported the case to the Police — and proceeded to the DVLA on 22 June 2020 to properly register the car. The police are currently looking for the boys.”



The DVLA subsequently released a statement on June 24, 2020, confirming Nana Aba's narration to the story.

