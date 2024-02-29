Caroline Dodd returns with 'All Things Are Possible'

Caroline Dodd

Ghanaian USA-based gospel musician, Caroline Dodd has returned with a new song dubbed, "All Things Are Possible".

The song "All Things Are Possible" is a powerful reminder of the transforming power of gospel music and its deep effect on humans as it resonates with audiences.



Speaking to a section of the media, she said the song is a timeless monument to God's unwavering love and fidelity, adding that it encourages and reinforces one’s faith.



Touching on her comeback, Caroline Dodd said “The Lord has been impressing on my heart to affect my generation with the musical gift He has deposited in my life. Over the years this musical gift has blessed people and I know it is high time to reach a larger audience through recordings, live appearances, and social media.”



She added “The Lord said it was time to spread out with His gospel through the instrumentation of music. Through this musical offering, I will invite listeners to partake in a spiritual journey that celebrates the unyielding faithfulness of God.”

Against this backdrop, she said the sound will create an environment where people can experience God through music.



Caroline Dodd urged all her admirers to stream the song on all platforms adding it would be a blessing for them.



The song is available on all music streaming platforms across the world.