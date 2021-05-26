Carpenter reveals how he squandered $1 million cash prize from scratch and win promo

Francis Abgovito in an interview with DJ Nyami of SVTV

Winner of 'Vodafone Rewards’ promotion in 2009, Francis Abgovito has disclosed how his one million dollar prize package has gone to waste.

In an exclusive with SVTV Africa, Mr Abgovito has indicated that after winning a four-bedroom house at Trassaco Valley and a 4x4 Mitsubishi Pajero, he was unable to properly manage these and eventually lost both properties.



"I was duped by my friends. I couldn't find a good person who would help me manage my properties. When they realised that I won, they cheated me,” Mr Abgovito revealed.



Speaking on how he lost both properties in four years, Francis revealed that after staying in the house with family for about 8 months, he decided to rent it out to a Nigerian who used it for commercial purposes without his consent.



"Later I had to cancel our contract because he was not managing the house well and estate agent complained. I had to refund 60,000 dollars so he moves out."



"Since I did not have the money, I consulted a friend who paid the tenants and promised to rent it out so we can both earn from it,” Francis said.

According to Mr Agbovito, his friend eventually sold the house to Togolese footballer, Emmanuel Adebayor without his approval.



He added that he was involved in an accident with the 4x4 Mitsubishi which he also won and later sold the car.



Presently, Francis lives in a house he bought after renting the house to the Nigerian. It is the only property he currently owns



Kindly watch the full interview below;



