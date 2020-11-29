Cashmere Recordz’s LB Erazy wins two prestigious awards at Emerging Music Awards

Ghanaian artiste, LB Erazy won a double on the night

Burgeoning Ghanaian artiste, LB Erazy has won big on the night of the Emerging Music Awards that was held on Saturday, November 28, 2020, in Accra.

In an exclusive report sighted by Zionfelix.net, LB Erazy was adjudged as the Hiplife Artiste of the Year.



His song, 'Seniwa', was also adjudged the Hiplife Song of the Year. The song featured fellow Cashmere Recordz signee Otwo and multi-talented singer Kurl Songz.



'Seniwa' was released on June 6, 2020, along with a music video and it went viral instantly.

The song was produced by Klassic Beat.



