Castro’s mother strongly warned me when I said her son was dead – Mzbel

Mzbel

“Adedeede” hitmaker, Mzbel known in real life as Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah has revealed that the last time she shared her opinion about Castro’s disappearance his mother warned her strongly.

Speaking on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM with Amansan Krakye monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Mzbel insisted that due to the threats she got from Castro’s mother she has decided not to speak to issues regarding her former bestie.



She said “Still I do remember Castro but the last time I granted an interview and I was asked about Castro, I said if it’s true he fell in the water then he’s dead.



“His mother got angry and sent me a strong warning that no family member has announced or informed me about the death of their child,” she revealed on the Kastle Drive Show.

She added “So as for Castro’s issues when I’m asked I don’t want to speak a lot about it. But after 7 years according to the law he’ll be declared dead so what the family puts forward is what we can speak to”.



Castro who disappeared under weird circumstances in 2014 while on holiday vacation at Ada Estuary with popular footballer, Asamoah Gyan had several hit songs with Mzbel during their prime time.