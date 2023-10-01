Cause of Mohbad's death will be made public on October 13 - Lawyer assures

Mohbad was a popular Nigerian singer

Prominent Nigerian lawyer, Femi Falani, has assured Nigerians that the cause of Mohbad’s death will be unveiled to the public on October 13th.

The singer’s tragic passing on September 12, 2023, left many unanswered questions and ignited nationwide protests demanding justice.



On that fateful day, September 12, the news of Mohbad’s death sent shockwaves throughout the Nigerian music scene. At the young age of 27, the artist’s potential was huge, and his loss was deeply felt by fans and fellow musicians alike.



In a stance to shed more light on the circumstances that surrounded Mohbad’s death, the Nigeria Police Force had conducted an autopsy on the singer’s remains.



This process involved the exhumation of Mohbad’s body and a comprehensive examination to determine the cause of death. The autopsy was also said to have been concluded the same day it was carried out.



Police Public Relations Officer Benjamin Hundeyin had been the one to provide an update, informing the public that the autopsy had indeed been concluded, but the results were yet to be disclosed.

This revelation had brought a renewed sense of anticipation and urgency, as Nigerians anxiously await the findings that could unravel the mystery behind Mohbad’s untimely demise.



Femi Falani, has stepped forward to assure Nigerians that the truth about Mohbad’s passing will come to light. His statement has offered a glimpse of hope to Nigerians who have been fiercely demanding answers and seeking closure.



Since Mohbad’s passing, recall that so many processions (some turning into protests) have been held in the country, with people demanding justice for the young musician. The entertainment industry, in particular, has rallied behind this cause, as artists and fans alike seek accountability for the loss of one of their own.



As the nation eagerly counts down to October 13th, all eyes are on Femi Falani and the impending revelation of Mohbad’s cause of death.