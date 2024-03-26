‘Cease fire’ – Shatta Wale to Criss Waddle, AMG group

Shatta Wale has asked AMG CEO, Criss Waddle, to ‘let sleeping dogs lie’ following his recent outbursts on some happenings in his team.

It can be recalled that Criss Waddle earlier took to social media to lambast Showboy for disrespecting other gang members and also parading himself as the co-founder of the AMG group.



It is said that Showboy's perceived sense of entitlement and disrespect prompted Medikal's departure from the group. He is also said to have physically attacked one of the AMG members, Deuces, for not paying dues to him after ‘landing’ an ambassadorial deal.



Waddle, who is fed up with Showboy's constant attacks on other group members in the capacity of a ‘co-founder’, angrily took to social media to set the records straight.



“Showboy has never been in the picture from the inception of AMG. He had never been in the picture when I discovered Medikal. He only knew me after I came into the limelight. He has been misbehaving but I overlooked such things because I regarded him as my guy. He once brought some ‘ginger’ into the movement so because of that I spare his stupidity. Some time ago, he offered to sell his properties to get me out of trouble and that was what got him a special pass into the movement. Nobody at that time was willing to make such a sacrifice for me. That is why I let go of so many things but he has crossed the line.



“It takes a lot for me to come out and speak but the thing dey start dey bore because one person is turning this into a difficult situation. I am not in any way trying to convince Medikal to come back to AMG. It's not even about that. Medikal has since outgrown the AMG group. He has just been around us for the love he has for me. What can AMG do for Medikal currently? He needs bigger labels that will catapult him onto big things,” he stated in a viral video spotted online.

But, Shatta Wale has insisted that the group isn’t worth drifting apart over these petty fights.



He has called on Criss Waddle to focus on growing the AMG brand, maintain unity, and ignore the negativity.



“His excellency, I see say you bore but you know say we be family. I see your video and everything, now don’t talk again. Let’s just stick to business. I know how the pain be. Badman, this place makes us just fight our brothers and some nonsense things. Charlie, God no go bring am come again in our life. I beg you, just do you.



“I talk to your man (Medikal); I talk am say make we all build the empire. The beauty of this whole thing is that we get money and everybody is happy. I beg you; I know say you vex waa. And this thing dey worry you waa but just hold your heart for me, I beg you. Love you, man, safe,” he stated in a mixture of Pijin and English.



In response, Criss Waddle said, “King if you talk, I hear, I go stop.”

The AMG boss afterward threw a last jab at Showboy, “A whole king (Shatta Wale) dey always call me His Excellency no be today. Na you poor she goat every day wan talk like I be your size. You craze waa.”















EB/NOQ