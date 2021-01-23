Ceccy Twum's Instagram page with 445k followers hacked

Source: Skbeatz Records

It has been shared that Ghanaian Gospel music songbird, Ceccy Twum has lost her main Instagram page which carries about 445k followers.

The hacked page which has the name @ceccytwummusic is noted not to be controlled or managed by the minstrel at the moment.



A number of Gospel artistes which includes Efe Grace, Ohemaa Mercy, Joe Mettle, MOGmusic, Kwesi Koomson and others have started sharing official flyers on their various social media platforms to redirect followers to subscribe to Ceccy Twum's new Instagram page which carries the name @ceccytwumministries.

The cause of how she lost her account is currently unknown but she is very determined in building her new account which she created a few days ago.



The 'Di Wo Hene' composer further pleads that her fans get to follow her new page now for more new updates of her upcoming projects.

