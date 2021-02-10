Cecilia Marfo’s slaps killing talents of gospel musicians – Brother Sammy

Brother Sammy, Gospel Musician

Gospel Artiste Brother Sammy has stated categorically that Gospel Artiste now prophetess Cecilia Marfo slaps at gospel musicians is gradually killing the Gospel Industry and talents of colleague artistes.

According to Brother Sammy, some gospel musicians have ended up losing their talents after they were slapped by Cecilia Marfo.



Brother Sammy who himself is a victim, was once slapped on stage by Cecilia Marfo under the guise of being consumed by the Holy Spirit.



He complained bitterly after he was slapped by his colleague Gospel Musician Cecilia attracting varying interpretations



Speaking on Kumasi-based Angel FM Drivetime hosted by Ike De Unpredictable monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Brother Sammy expressed his disappointment when Ghanaians praised Cecelia Marfo for slapping him on stage.

According to him, “I know one big gospel artiste who cannot even write a song after that person was slapped by Cecilia Marfo”.



“I will not mention the person’s name but that person told me that receiving a slap from Cecilia Marfo ended his career and talent as a gospel musician,” Brother Sammy said.



Brother Sammy disclosed that Cecilia Marfo actions towards gospel artiste is preventing people to join the gospel industry.



“I don’t have any grudges against Cecilia Marfo but I hate his action towards gospel artiste and the industry. I will feature Cecilia Marfo if Holy Spirit directs her to do a song with me”.