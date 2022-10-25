Cedi depreciation: Akufo-Addo is too proud to admit he messed up - Efia Odo

Efia Odo

Actress and model, Efia Odo, has labeled President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as “too proud” to admit he is to blame for the worsening economic situation in the country, particularly with the free fall of the Cedi.

Her comment comes on the back of the local currency trading at GH₵15 to a US dollar. Reacting to the development in a Twitter post on October 24, Efia Odo said the Cedi depreciation rate has reached a stage of a state of emergency.



While expressing concern over the alarming situation, she predicted that the Cedi may further depreciate and trade at GH₵20 to a dollar by December.



“$1 has now reached 15 cedis. This is a State of Emergency! By December the $1 will reach 20 cedis . The president is too proud to admit he fuxked up! We need to do something,” Efia Odo tweeted.



This is not the first time Efia Odo has raised questions on the Cedi depreciation. In an October 20, 2022 tweet, at the time forex bureaus were reporting that a dollar had reached a record 13 Ghana cedi mark, Efia posed a rhetorical question on her timeline.



"$1=13 Cedis. Did we die and wake up in hell?" she asked.

In recent times, showbiz personalities such as Lydia Forson and Yvonne Nelson have called out the government over the cedi depreciation.



Actor Prince David Osei, a known campaigner of the government ahead of the 2016 elections, has also threatened a protest amid calls for the government to fix the economy.



On her part, broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah published an open letter on the economy among others, calling on Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to resign.



The economy is facing major headwinds that have been characterized by galloping inflation, consistent depreciation of the cedi and general high cost of living and of doing business.



The government is hoping to reach a deal with the International Monetary Fund, IMF, for an economic support programme aimed at shoring up the economy and easing the burden on ordinary Ghanaians.





DS/SARA