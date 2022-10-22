Cedi depreciation: 'Did we die and wake up in hell?' - Efia Odo asks

Efia Odo

Actress and model, Efia Odo, is concerned about the continued depreciation of the Ghana cedi.

She joined a long list of showbiz personalities lamenting the rate at which the cedi is losing grounds against the United States dollar.



In an October 20, 2022 tweet, at the time forex bureaus were reporting that a dollar had reached a record 13 Ghana cedi mark, Efia posed a rhetorical question on her timeline.



"$1=13 Cedis. Did we die and wake up in hell?" she asked.



She joins the likes of actresses Lydia Forson and Yvonne Nelson in calling out the government over the cedi depreciation.



Actor Prince David Osei has also threatened a protest amid calls for the government to fix the economy. On her part, broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah published an open letter on the economy among others, calling on Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to resign.

The economy is facing major headwinds that have been characterized by galloping inflation, consistent depreciation of the cedi and general high cost of living and of doing business.



The government is hoping to reach a deal with the International Monetary Fund, IMF, for an economic support programme aimed at shoring up the economy and easing the burden on ordinary Ghanaians.





$1=13 Cedis. Did we die and wake up in hell? — EFIAODO (@Efiaodo1) October 20, 2022

SARA/PEN