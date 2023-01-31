0
Ceejay Multimedia launches 2023 Akwaaba Festival

Akwaaba Festival.png Project director for Akwaaba Festival, Joe Osea

Tue, 31 Jan 2023

The popular Ghanaian cultural bazaar, Akwaaba Festival, is set to kick off on Independence Day, March 6, 2023.

The festival was officially launched at an eventful ceremony in Accra on January 28, 2023.

In snippets displaying what is expected at the main event, a line-up of exciting activities was also captured.

Speaking at the launch, Executive Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Janet Edna Nyame, said the festival seeks to project the beautiful and diverse Ghanaian culture and tradition.

She also entreated individuals to cultivate the habit of patronizing Made in Ghana goods.

"From what to eat and what we wear, we need to constantly promote our Ghanaian cultural values. We need to develop the consistent habit of patronizing Made in Ghana goods," she maintained.

Project Director for the event, Joe Osae, also spoke about some new changes the popular 'Akwaaba portrait', has been subjected to.

Spotted in a lot of Ghanaian spaces including homes, offices, and so on, the portrait usually captures a lady dressed in 'kente' with beads, while beaming with smiles with a pot in hand.

But addressing the new changes, Mr. Osae said, "I started the project somewhere in 1999 but I have changed the face of the model on the portrait. This is because I want to give an opportunity to other girls and also, the old one was getting a little bit faded so I opted for fresh blood."

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
