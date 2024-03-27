Celebrities are humans, stop questioning their deaths - Actress

Actress Rita Edochie

Nollywood veteran actress, Rita Edochie, has called on netizens to stop questioning the deaths of Nollywood movie stars, adding, that death is an inevitable call from nature.

The renowned actress, took to her Instagram page to frown at questions like; “What is happening in the movie industry", following the death of Mr. Ibu and Mr. Amaechi Muonagor.



“Death knocks at everyone’s door, not just actors alone,” she wrote.



According to her, just like other humans, celebrities also have blood and water running through their veins.



"Celebrities are humans as well; the same way other people in different walks of life die, that is the same way celebrities die too. If teachers, doctors, lawyers, businessmen, women, and even pastors can die, then what is so different about the deaths of filmmakers?

“People, especially in Nigeria, often come up with questions like; what is happening in Nollywood? Why are actors dying? something has gone ‘bla bla bla: what has gone wrong? Are actors not humans too? Please questions like this are annoying and ought to stop because death is only a displeasing call of nature,” she wrote.



The actress' comments are on the back of Nollywood legend Muonagor's demise, which occurred on Sunday, March 24, after a prolonged illness, at age 62.



Mr. Amaechi Muonagor was said to have succumbed to a long battle with kidney illness.