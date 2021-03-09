Celebrities at Nhyiraba Kojo's birthday party

Ghanaian musician and businessman, Nhyiraba Kojo, known in his private life as Rashid Joseph, turned a year older on Saturday, March 6, 2021, and celebrated his day in grand style.

After receiving several birthday wishes on social media, continued his day with a party from the afternoon which would into the next day.



Nhyiraba Kojo had a plush birthday party at his 11 bedroom mansion with beautiful ladies, great music and several celebrities.



After cutting his birthday cake, the party heated up with a jama session, dancing and merrymaking. Celebrities present include; Afia Schwarzenegger, Musician/Producer Ephraim among others.

Watch exclusive coverage of his birthday party:



