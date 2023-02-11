Celebrities, fans on social media react to shooting of rapper AKA

AKA is said to have died following the shooting incident

Several celebrities and music lovers have taken to social media to react to the shooting of South African Rapper AKA.

Kiernan Jarryd Forbes known as AKA was reported to have been shot multiple times whiles out on a street on Friday, February 10, 2023.



The incident according to the reports occurred at Florida Road in Durban, South Africa at about 8 pm on Friday.



The reports say the 35-year-old was shot multiple times by his attackers who fled after the drive-by incident.



Following reports of the incident, tributes have been pouring in for the rapper who is said to have died from gunshot wounds.



This be fucked up! RIP AKA — SON OF JACOB (@KWESIARTHUR_) February 11, 2023

I got to know you 8years ago and you’re such amazing person

Legend RIP AKA



South Africa ???????? sorry for this ????????@sarkodie introduce u to Ghanaians and we love ❤️ you ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/dPEj54UIRh — Broda Harrison (@brodaharrison) February 11, 2023

AKA has just been shot dead?.



They killed Lucky Dube, now another one of the best they've ever had ????????‍♂️.



This guy supported the Xenophobic attacks that year and we dragged the hell out of him but death is such an unfortunate thing.



RIP AKA



Not AKA durban florida South Africa pic.twitter.com/Hc3LqSJtpF — Gossip Bobo ???? (@gossipbobo1) February 11, 2023

In Feb,2020 an Amiri bag posted on IG by Pop Smoke exposed his address. He was killed shortly after.



2022, US rapper, PnB Rock was killed at a waffle house after his location was exposed in an IG post.



And now RIP AKA trends after this…post location after we av left pic.twitter.com/8dceDn0fcz — maxwell agbagba (@maxwellagbagba) February 11, 2023

Breaking news: South African rapper, Aka has been shot dead in Florida. Here’s his last moments on earth ????Rest In Peace AKA, Rip Aka. Sleep well pic.twitter.com/KgfqrbqAvY — News247gh.com (@News247gh) February 11, 2023

RIP: Kiernan Jarryd Forbes



South African superstar Aka has passed away.



He was 35 years old. #RIPAAKA pic.twitter.com/zp7KXz9G62 — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) February 10, 2023

RIP AKA. Forever will remember you for this Sarkodie feature with you & Burna Boy.???????? pic.twitter.com/I7AVQaWP2b — AccraGuy ???????? (@AccraGuyy) February 10, 2023

Why are rappers being killed lately. Like ???? is going on....this is devastating to hear. Rip AKA ????????pic.twitter.com/Q2svIhdMXX — Mawunya (@Mawunya_) February 11, 2023

35 years is too early to leave the world in such a painful way. RIP AKA. You did well for African Rap. Proud pic.twitter.com/tUjRtTLJ3A — ????Broken Heart ???????????? (@broken_heart490) February 11, 2023

This life is scary! Jeez, this was an hour ago before he was shot dead. RIP AKA???? pic.twitter.com/wBju4WBGhr — Bj Stardom ???????????????????????? (@bjstardom) February 10, 2023

His last moment at the gym. RIP Aka you’ll forever reign in my heart ???????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/hVaFWgpIyT — Mante Ransford (@manteransford1) February 11, 2023