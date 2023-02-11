0
Celebrities, fans on social media react to shooting of rapper AKA

AKA Supa Mega AKA is said to have died following the shooting incident

Sat, 11 Feb 2023

Several celebrities and music lovers have taken to social media to react to the shooting of South African Rapper AKA.

Kiernan Jarryd Forbes known as AKA was reported to have been shot multiple times whiles out on a street on Friday, February 10, 2023.

The incident according to the reports occurred at Florida Road in Durban, South Africa at about 8 pm on Friday.

The reports say the 35-year-old was shot multiple times by his attackers who fled after the drive-by incident.

Following reports of the incident, tributes have been pouring in for the rapper who is said to have died from gunshot wounds.

Read some social media reactions to reports of AKA's death below:



















