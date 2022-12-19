0
Celebrities laud M.anifest for 'fun', 'epic' 2022 Manifestivities

MANIFEST POST3.png Ghanaian musician, M.anifest

Mon, 19 Dec 2022 Source: www.classfmonline.com

Celebrities have taken to their social media to praise M.anifest for a successful 2022 Manifestivities.

Last night, Sunday, December 18, 2022, at the Bukom Boxing Arena, Accra, Ghanaian star rapper M.anifest held his annual Manifestivities.

Headlined by the multiple award-winning artiste, the music concert hosts local and international musicians, rising and already-established stars.

This year's edition featured stars such as Kwesi Arthur, Gyakie and Nigeria's Highlife sensation The Cavemen.

In the attending-crowd were some of Ghana's creative arts notables who shared their experience after the event.

Media personality and actress Naa Ashorkor wrote: "@manifestive #Manifestivities22 I waaaaayyyy too much fun."

Rapper Ko-Jo Cue wrote: "Chale the crowd at #Manifestivities22 were the real heroes… Energy for everyone, from start to finish. You do all."

Activist and actress Lydia Forson wrote: “Last night was nothing short of EPIC!! Thanks for such an amazing show. @manifestive #Manifestivities22.”

Singer and record producer Yung Demz wrote: “Big up @manifestive [for] lending me a stage at #manifestivities22. We rocked it!! And all the girls that got a friendship bracelet… call me. xx [phone and kiss emoji].”

Boomplay Ghana General Manager Elizabeth Ntiamoah, alias Lyza, wrote: “Manifest is dancing?? [fire emojis] Ayee #Manifestivities22.”

In response to these messages and other noting the sound and aesthetic quality of the event, the entrepreneur and rapper has left this on his Twitter timeline: "I’m so thankful for you all. Love Always [orange heart emoji]. M."

M.anifest's latest project is a 6-track extended play (EP) titled 'The E.P.ilogue'. It features a surprise feature from Nigerian rap star M.I Abaga.

Source: www.classfmonline.com
