Entertainment

Celebrities, others canvass for £40,000 to save the life of popular artist

Ray then and now. The artist needs £40,000 for surgery

Ray, an artist who has supported a plethora of social awareness campaigns with his artistry needs £40,000 for life saving surgery urgently.

Due to how he has impacted lives with his artworks, a number of persons, including friends and showbiz personalities have joined the campaign to raise the required amount for the emergency life surgery.



Emmanuel Apraku, as the artist is known in real life is said to have been diagnosed with a liver disease.



An artwork in circulation on social media captures the ‘penciledcelebrities’ star in a frail state. His condition appears to be deteriorating hence the need for an urgent surgery.



The general public has been encouraged to make donations through mobile money number 0244706308.





We need to raise 40,000 pounds to save this talented brother's life. You may have seen his artworks and loved them. I have personally worked with him and his work ethics is amazing. https://t.co/UBfoZSdiXA

U can also donate via this momo numb.

MTN : 0249495920

Emmanuel Apraku pic.twitter.com/QyLpio0Dit — MADE IN GHANA???????? (@Okyeamekwame) August 20, 2020

PLEASE HELP! Ray Style’s work @penciledcelebrities has supported a plethora of social awareness campaigns. His work exudes passion. Now he needs us. Ray needs £40,000 for life saving surgery urgently. Every single penny counts! Please help! #EmergencyLiverSurgery#FreindsofRay pic.twitter.com/qewrrblFqy — Anita M.V. Erskine™ (@TheAnitaErskine) August 19, 2020

Nothing is too small. God bless you for your kindness. https://t.co/wvvsWIVVD7 — Bono chocolate (@yaagyamfuaaa) August 20, 2020

Master Emmanuel Apraku who Graduate of Comms Design 2012 batch and a strong fellow needs your help,support and prayers. £40,000 is needed for emergency surgery. Please retweet too.

"There is no exercise for the heart than helping people in times of need"#Restnot pic.twitter.com/iCdnWjwU6T — UNIVERSITY HALL KNUST (@Katanga_KNUST) August 19, 2020

Just received a very sad news about one of the best creatives in our space. We need everyone to help a brother through his liver surgery. Please support us give our brother hope and his life back

(attachments are a picture of him and his art). Please help ???????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/mFzrmW9g56 — Chief (@tailorMARIQUE) August 19, 2020

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.