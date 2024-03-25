Celebrities ‘poke’ Cheddar over his interesting response to a ‘What do you do’ question

Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar

A viral video in which Nana Kwame Bediako popularly known as 'Cheddar', was aggressively extolling himself during a radio interview, has caught the attention of some Ghanaian celebrities.

In the 30 seconds video from excerpts of an interview with Pure FM, the New Force Movement leader cum presidential aspirant was seen boasting of his qualities and achievements in what was described as a ‘weird manner’.



Cheddar was approached with the question, ‘What do you do for a living’, and in a strict demeanor and aggressive tone, he answered, “I am a developer, I am an industrialist, I am visionary, I am a philanthropist, humanitarian, I am an entrepreneur. Go and bring someone that has all these credentials and credibility. I have been there; I have all these and I want to share. Because the value of knowledge is to be heard.”



How he spoke drew tons of reactions on social media, with some celebrities sharing interesting remarks.



While some described his tone and aggressiveness as totally ‘uncalled for’, others identified that he had completely deviated from the response needed.



Check out the comments below:

EB/SARA