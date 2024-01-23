Celebrities react to death of actor Vincent McCauley

The late Vincent McCauley

On January 18, 2024, the death of Ghanaian actor, Vincent McCauley was announced by his family members.

In a statement issued by the late actor’s family, Vincent McCauley died on Monday, January 15, 2024, some days after he travelled to South Africa to undergo a brain tumour surgery.



Vincent McCauley’s death came as a shock as several Ghanaians who had an encounter with the late actor reacted to his sudden demise.



Some of his colleagues in the movie industry like Nadia Buari, and Adjetey Anang expressed shock upon hearing Vincent McCauley’s passing.



They both shared some pictures, as well as recounted some memorable days they shared with him.



“The tight hugs, the smile, the bulging eyes, the new words...we barely have recovered from losing Marlene ('Lois': your cousin in the series) and another member of the #thingswedoforlove family #vincentmacauley bids farewell,...not what we imagined beginning a new year...what deep pain! Rivals on set "Pusher & Max" since 1999 but cool guys off set. Thank you for being a part of the family and paying your dues very well. Rest in perfect peace brother. Our deepest condolences to the family”, Adjetey Anang shared on Instagram.

“This news is such a hard pill for me to swallow. I met Vincent on the set of “Who Owns the City” about 14 years ago. He was so radiant, a breath of fresh air, and was always very bubbly. I’ll always remember the way his eyes sparkled whenever he mentioned my name and the way he laughed at my senseless jokes on set. Rest in peace, Vinny, and good luck with your mission in the other world”, Nadia Buari shared on X.



Vincent McCauley was a renowned actor and played notable roles in the movies “Things We Do For Love”, “My Very Ghanaian Wedding”, “My Sister’s Honour”, and “YOLO”.



