Celebrities react to emotional victory speech of boxer who used to be a mason

Seth Gyimah New.png Ghanaian boxer, Seth Gyimah, popularly known as ‘Freezy MacBones’

Mon, 17 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A viral video of a young Ghanaian boxer who was drowned in emotions whiles delivering his ‘victory speech’ has caught the attention of netizens.

33-year-old Fred Gyimah popularly known as ‘Freezy MacBones’, won his match against British boxer, Darryl Sharp, at the Copper Box Arena in London.

But in spite of his stunning performance, the emotions expressed in his post-match interview was another highlight of the night.

Freezy MacBones was almost drawn to tears whiles recounting his struggles to stardom.

"I work hard toward my dream and I never gave up, never gave up never let anyone let me down. I push myself to the limit. I don’t sleep I am running, 3am, 4am like a madman. People see me like what is this guy doing? Now, this is the answer to them. I am so proud of myself, my mum, my family out there they are watching me. I have made them proud. I came from nothing, where there is no light, no water. Come on bro there is God,” he stated in an interview with Queensberry.

Scores of celebrities have reacted to MacBones’ victory and reaction in the said video which they claim is relatable.

The likes of Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Edem, Flowkingstone, 50 cent, Floyd Mayweather and many others have expressed how the young boxer’s words and expression have inspired them.

EB/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
