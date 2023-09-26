Celebrities throng Rhythms On Da Runway 'The Aqua Edition' launch

KOD [R] at the launch

Source: Bernard Allotey, Contributor

Rhythms On Da Runway, Africa's most highly anticipated annual fashion and music extravaganza, is set to make a triumphant return on December 2nd, 2023, at the prestigious Accra International Conference Center.

This year’s event, under the theme "The Aqua Edition," will be a vibrant celebration of Africa's rich cultural heritage, uniting communities and honoring the dedicated individuals and organizations tirelessly working towards promoting Africa on the global stage.



In its commitment to addressing critical issues, last year's "Green Edition" focused on sustainable fashion. "The Aqua Edition" will spotlight two vital concerns - the illegal mining crisis in the Atewa Forest of Ghana and the environmental impact caused by the disposal of second-hand clothing into our oceans. This unique approach aims to initiate discussions, inspire action, and raise awareness of sustainable practices in the fashion industry.



The organizers of 'Rhythms On Da Runway' recognize the critical global environmental challenges we face today and are committed to taking action.



This year’s event will uniquely combine the urgent concerns of ocean pollution to drive meaningful change. The goal is to foster discussions, motivate individuals and industries to make sustainable choices, and promote environmental conservation.



The Creative President of NINETEEN57, Kofi Okyere-Darko (K O D), stated, "As we venture into 'The Aqua Edition,' we are reminded that our actions have a profound impact on our planet and future generations.

"It is our sacred duty to safeguard these invaluable havens of biodiversity, not just for the sake of our children, but for the entire world to inherit the beauty and life they hold. Through this event, we aspire to promote conscious consumerism, visionary design, and thoughtful decision-making that prioritize environmental stewardship and social responsibility."



This year's event promises an unforgettable evening featuring top-tier talents in music and fashion. Expect a mesmerizing fusion of traditional African rhythms, contemporary beats, and captivating runway displays by renowned African designers. Rhythms On Da Runway will celebrate Africa's diverse cultural identity and global influence.



The event will feature iconic musical performances, including renowned African artists who will showcase the continent's musical richness. Accompanying this musical extravaganza will be a spectacular fashion showcase featuring talented designers who draw inspiration from Africa's vibrant cultures and natural landscapes.



"Rhythms On Da Runway - The Aqua Edition" is not just an event; it's a powerful testament to the transformative potential of collective action. Together, we will amplify our voices for positive change, illuminate the urgency of environmental issues, and stand as stewards of our planet's future.



