Celebrities who have angrily condemned Nungua Wulomo’s marriage to a 12-year-old girl

Serwaa Amihere, Bridget Otoo and Nana Aba Anamoah

Some Ghanaian celebrities have shared their opinions on the recent marriage between a 63-year-old traditional priest in Nungua, Gborbu Wulomo, Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII, and a 12-year-old girl.

The discussions and criticisms sparked by the March 30 development have dominated Twitter trends, with celebrities voicing profound anger.



Some of these individuals have condemned the act, which they regard as dehumanizing, while others have criticized the chief’s justification that the ‘little bride’ won’t be required to fulfil sexual obligations.



They stressed that the Wulomo’s justification doesn’t make his act of marrying a minor legal.



Meanwhile, the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Hon. Stephen Asamoah-Boateng, has pledged to investigate the matter and take the necessary measures.



Other institutions, like Africa Education Watch, have also urged the police to apprehend Gborbu Wulomo for unlawfully marrying an underage girl.

Listening to the MC at the ceremony on #CitiCBS I’m angry all over again.



Everything that woman said at the ceremony meant you were preparing the child for a sexual relationship. How can such a child then refuse this sexual advances?



! — Bee (@Bridget_Otoo) April 2, 2024

International embarrassment chale.. herh Ghana.. but I want to know Foh Amoaning and Sam George dem takes on this ???????? https://t.co/3CwkY3m22z — Kwadwo Sheldon (@kwadwosheldon) April 1, 2024

When someone shows you who they are, believe them. https://t.co/1cuBlimCMf — Bee (@Bridget_Otoo) April 1, 2024

Naa Ashorkor sought answers from the Nungua Mankralo Shwonotalor & Oyibi Gonten Mantse, Nii Tetse Nii Bortey Kofi Frankwa II.EB/BB