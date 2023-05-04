Celebrities who proposed to their girlfriends in public but had the nastiest breakups

Elikem and Pokello, Shatta Wale and Michy

It is no secret that the love lives of some Ghanaian celebrities have experienced a whirlwind of romance and at the same time experienced the worst form of breakups.

These celebrity couples either had their marriages breaking apart or in some cases, never even made it down the aisle.



However, one thing they had in common was their interesting public proposals to their partners.



Many would have thought that, perhaps, engaging their partners at public events, goes to prove their obsession with each other which could’ve led to something great.



But consequently, things took a good start but ended up in jeopardy.



Let’s take a look at some Ghanaian celebrities whose relationship hit the rocks despite proposing to their partners in public



Shatta Wale and Michy

Shatta and Michy were once a star couple, a ‘relationship model’ for fans but experienced a nasty fallout that took social media by storm.



In spite of the countless public display of affection, most especially the famous marriage proposal on stage, there wasn’t a ‘happily ever after’.



Shatta Wale engaged Michy on stage midway through her performance at the Reign concert sometime in October 2018 but as it stands the couple have gone their separate ways.



Shatta Wale and the mother of his son, Michy, broke up on the basis of infidelity, abuse from both sides among others.



Elikem and Pokello



Their marriage lasted for just two years although they were perceived as a ‘power couple’.

The ‘Big Brother Chase’ lovebirds Elikem Kumordzie and Pokello Nare became the envy of every relationship, particularly when the former proposed to the latter live on stage at the 2014 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).



However, in the same capacity, social media witnessed their dramatic fallout which resulted in Pokello relocating to Zimbabwe with their son, Tristan.



On reasons why their marriage failed, Pokello stated in an interview sometime in 2020, “Elikem is not ready to be a husband and unfortunately, after 4 years of trying to be patient with all his transgression, I just couldn't do it anymore”.



EB/BB