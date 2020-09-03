Entertainment

Celebrities who unfollowed everyone on social media for ‘weird reasons’

Ghanaian musicians Becca, Shatta Wale and Mzbel

It is quite usual for celebrities to have a huge following and wield enormous influence on their various social media platforms. It is also not out of place to note that most celebrities more often than not, rarely give their fans a follow-back on their social media platforms.

But unfollowing everyone including their own colleagues in the industry?



That definitely raises some eyebrows. However, it is becoming increasingly clear that most of such instances are preceded by some controversies.



In this article, GhanaWeb chronicles some known personalities in the entertainment industry who have been cited in such cases and the alleged reasons behind their decision.



Shatta Wale



After landing the biggest feature in his career, dancehall artiste Shatta Wale decided to unfollow everyone on his Instagram page.



Though he followed not even a quarter of his followers, his decision to run down the number to zero raised a lot of concerns in the entertainment industry.

Some critics and followers said he did so to set himself apart as the biggest act in the country after his project with Beyonce, others attributed it to some type of rebranding he is embarking.



Currently, Shatta Wale has cleared all his posts on his Instagram page with the exception of only three photos - one with Beyonce and two of him in his office – and follows only three people, Beyonce, VybzKartel and Cardi B.



He has 2.8 million followers on Instagram.







Becca



Becca can boast of over 2.3 million Instagram followers but it is shocking to know that she follows only one person. Yes, only one person and that’s her husband.

The decision to unfollow everyone on social media including her Ghanaian fans and relatives infuriated several social media users. Unperturbed about her decision, Becca went ahead to post a new song she produced with Patoranking asking her ‘abstract’ followers and fans to download the song. Becca was dragged and insulted for this reason but this did not cause her to relent in her decision.



However, some critics alleged that her decision to unfollow everyone on social media was the result of some marital issues which largely revolved around her mother and her husband, Dr Tobi Sanni Daniel. But Becca later explained that it was a deliberate decision to go off social media because she was an Instagram addict.







Mzbel



During the climax of the political season in 2016, Mzbel largely aligned herself with a particular political party and the end was not quite desirable.



Mzbel was subjected to severe trolls and attacks for her roles in campaign season for the party. As a response to this, Mzbel unfollowed everyone on her Instagram page and also deleted all her posts.

On Twitter the singer also deleted her account.



As of December 12, 2020, a report filed by Kuulpeeps indicated that Mzbel was following only one person, @andreabocelliofficial, an Italian classical crossover tenor, recording artist, and singer-songwriter.



KelvynBoy



The new entrant to this list is dancehall artiste, KelvynBoy, born Kelvin Brown who after the recently held Vodafone Ghana Music Award 2020 has unfollowed everyone on his Instagram page.



Critics say the ‘Mea’ singer who was nominated in the Afrobeats Song of the Year category failed to win the award on the night of the event. Thus, as a reaction to his disappointment, he unfollowed everyone.



It was also reported that immediately the winner of that category was announced, KelvynBoy and his entourage walked out of the auditorium.

KelvynBoy currently follows only three people but have about 1.1 million followers.





