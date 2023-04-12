Celebrity fashion designer Elikem The Tailor aims to go global with unique designs

Celebrity fashion designer Elikem The Tailor

Elikem Kumordzi, the renowned fashion designer also known as Elikem The Tailor, has expressed his desire to expand his craft globally.

In a myjoyonline.com report, he shared that his primary focus is to break international fashion barriers and introduce his unique designs to the world.



Reflecting on his journey so far, Elikem stated, “I have come a long way, and though I feel like I could have done better, I am grateful for my milestones. I have been in business for a little over ten years, and I still see my big dreams.”



He emphasized the importance of dreaming big, and how having an ego in check is crucial for success.



“My ego is in check, and I am only one per cent away from where I want to be. I want to be global, I want to be worldwide, I want every country to have a piece of my clothing like the Zara of Africa,” he added.



Elikem also mentioned that he is not planning to slow down any time soon, considering the struggles he faced when he started his fashion business.



With his passion for designing and his determination to succeed, Elikem is undoubtedly one of Africa’s fashion stars, striving to make a global impact with his craft.

You can also watch some of our programmes below.















ADA/DO