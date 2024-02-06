Celebrity marriages that collapsed over cheating allegations

Some celebrity marriages have collapsed due to cheating

Some celebrity marriages seem to be made in heaven, but not all of them last forever.

Cheating is one of the common reasons why some celebrity couples call it quits and end up in messy divorces.



Here are some examples of Ghanaian celebrity marriages that broke up over cheating allegations.



1. Xandy Kamel and Kaninja (2019):



Actress Xandy Kamel and sports presenter Kaninja had a short-lived marriage that ended in a bitter divorce after only nine months.



Xandy accused Kaninja of infidelity and emotional abuse, and claimed that she never felt love or sexual satisfaction in their marriage.

She also revealed that she funded their wedding and bought both rings and part of her wedding gown



Kaninja, on the other hand, blamed Xandy for not being able to perform basic household chores and spending her money on alleged homosexual partners.



2. Joyce Blessing and Dave Joy (2020)



Gospel musician Joyce Blessing and her husband and manager Dave Joy parted ways in 2020 amid rumours of cheating on Joyce's part.



The rumours further escalated when Dave Joy was alleged to have gone for DNA testing for their three children.

Joyce denied the allegations and said that her marriage was facing challenges due to some family issues. However, Dave Joy confirmed the divorce but later said that Joyce was still his legally married wife.



3. Afia Schwarzenegger and Lawrence Abrokwah (2017)



Ghanaian actress and socialite Afia Schwarzenegger and her husband Lawrence Abrokwah had a flashy wedding in 2016, but their marriage ended in a scandalous cheating saga barely a year later.



Abrokwah caught Afia in bed with another man and recorded a video of the incident, which went viral on social media.



The couple eventually got divorced in 2020 after a long court battle.

4. Funny Face and Elizabeth (2016)



Ghanaian comic actor Funny Face and his ex-wife, Elizabeth Nana Adjoa Ntim, got married in 2014, but their marriage collapsed in 2016 due to cheating allegations.



Funny Face announced their divorce on Facebook and said that he tried his best, but it was not enough.



The ex-couple moved on with their lives, with Funny Face remarrying and having children, while Elizabeth also remarried in 2021.



ID/OGB

