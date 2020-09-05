Entertainment

Celestine Donkor blasts Sonnie Badu for ignoring gospel artistes to congratulate Kuami Eugene

Ghanaian gospel musician, Celestine Donkor

Ghanaian gospel musician, Celestine Donkor has chided Sonnie Badu on his failure to congratulate gospel musicians who won awards at the 2020 VGMA.

The ‘Agbebolo’ composer who appeared on TV3’s ‘Simply Showbiz’ hosted by MzGee expressed her displeasure after Sonnie Badu congratulated Kuami Eugene after he won the 2020 VGMA Artiste of the Year but failed to do the same to gospel artistes who were winners at the same award ceremony.



In the discussion which was monitored by Zionfelix.net, Celestine stated that it was highly expected of him to congratulate gospel musicians who clinched awards.



Looking at his calibre and the niche he has carved for himself in the gospel music scene, the celebrated gospel singer said it would have been appropriate if Sonnie Badu congratulated them.

Celestine Donkor added that it would have been nice and morally right for him to throw his weight behind his colleagues.



She described Sonnie Badu’s action as discriminatory and attention-seeking.





