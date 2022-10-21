Celestine Donkor celebrates stylish and decent gospel singers

Female gospel singers

Gospel singer, Celestine Donkor has named some female gospel singers who have over the years created a positive image for the fraternity through their decent style of dressing.

According to the 'Agbebolo' hit maker, the gospel industry can now more than ever boast of having singers who dress stylishly but still manage to keep their look modest by not promoting nudity or flaunting their bodies.



In a Facebook post that celebrated the likes of Diana Hamilton, Piesie Esther, Obaapa Christy, Cecy Twum, Ohemaa Mercy, Lady Prempheh, and Mavis Asante, she noted that these women and others have cleared the notion that gospel singers wear "boring' clothing adding that they will be able to win more souls should they keep at it.



"I think most of Ghana's female gospel artistes are dressing well, decently and have a great sense of fashion > just compare and contrast. I am just happy the days of indecent, inappropriate and boring dressing are over. If we keep this up, plus exemplary lifestyle and utterances, we will attract the youthful generation into loving "EVERYTHING GOSPEL" more and more," part of the post read.



Celestine acknowledged that there were some other stylish gospel singers she couldn't include in her list. She added that her decent colleagues belong to the "Jesus geng".



"Kudos my people, I couldn't add everyone coz of collage limit....But Jesus geng we know "awasefs" let's keep lifting the gospel flag high. WE ARE THE FUTURE OF THE "MUSIC INDUSTRY" AMEN #SelfExistingGod #brandNewSingle is out on all platforms. KEEP BLASTING FIRE IN THE HOLY GHOST," the singer charged.



Check out the post below:





Watch our latest programmes below:















OPD/BB