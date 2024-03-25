Celestine Donkor 'inks' ambassadorial deal with L-Time Properties

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel artiste, Celestine Donkor, has been named brand ambassador for L-Time Properties Limited, a real estate development company.

The unveiling was done on Friday, March 22, 2024, at the offices of L-Time Properties Limited at Tema Community 26.



According to her, due to issues of litigation regarding some real estate businesses, it took her two years to observe the work of L-Time Properties before accepting to work with them.



“About two years ago my husband and I were in search of a property to buy and after having suffered several disappointments from sources of such properties, a friend of mine mentioned that she was in the same church with a man who was into real estate so to fast forward this, this friend called Lady Love mentioned that Mr Agbeko wanted to meet me because he wanted me to be an influencer, a brand ambassador for their company,” she said.



She said having experienced the operations of the company, it would be safe for people to do business with L-Time Properties.



The company offers a wide range of services, including land sales, real estate, construction works, consultancy, design, and surveying.

Celestine Donkor has over the years, built a brand that has endeared her to not just gospel music lovers, but also business entities.



Being one of the most influential musicians in Ghana, Celestine commands a lot of respect among people of different age groups, social statuses, and nationalities.







In the meantime, she has two new songs already gaining rotation on various music platforms: ‘Come and See’ featuring Piesie Esther and ‘God’.



