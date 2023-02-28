Celestine Donkor narrates how she started Celestial Praiz without having any hit songs

Ghanaian gospel musician, Celestine Donkor

Ghanaian gospel musician, Celestine Donkor, has opened up about the challenges she faced when starting her show, Celestial Praiz.

In an interview on Joy FM’s Drive Time with Lexis Bill, the ‘Agbeboloo’ singer revealed that she had no hit songs and was filled with fear when she was putting plans together.



“Because for an artiste, if you are staging a concert, you would want to sing songs that the people will be able to sing along with you and enjoy the moment together. The only song I had at the time was 'Supernatural,’ and it wasn’t even that out there, so it was a fear,” she said.



However, she said that she kept trusting and obeying God, and this eventually paid off. She struggled to write songs until God appeared to her in a dream one day.



“After ‘Supernatural’, and at the time I was doing featured works for other artistes, it comes out and it’s a hit and I am not able to come out with that song that will give me that attention that my ministry deserves so it was a need at the time but the Lord visited me in a special way,” she added.



Detailing he encounters with God, she disclosed that in her dream she heard God telling her to sing.

Since that encounter, her spirit has overflowed with songs, and she has produced hit songs such as ‘Adekye Mu Nsem’, ‘Turning Around’, ‘Only You’, ‘Testimony’, ‘Bigger’, ‘Praise Him’, among others.



Donkor is currently out with her 8th album, ‘Final Say’, and is preparing to hold the 10th edition of her annual concert Celestial Praiz," on March 6, 2023, at the Dominion Sanctuary Victory Bible Church, Awoshie.



