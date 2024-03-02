Celestine Donkor pepped up for two releases on March 6

Celestine Donkor (Right) and Piesie Esther (Left)

After a successful work with Obaapa Christy, Ghanaian gospel diva, Celestine Donkor is preparing to release another masterpiece.

This time around, she features Piesie Esther of ‘Mo’ fame.



‘Come and See’ is the second in the series of features that Celestine has lined up with her colleague female gospel artistes in Ghana and beyond.



According to her, the move to feature these artistes is to foster stronger bonds between the other female gospel musicians, something that is hardly seen in the gospel music industry.



Apart from ‘Come and See’, Celestine will also release a song on the theme for the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) for the year 2024, ‘God’. It would be recalled that in 2009 when the church chose the theme ‘Supernatural’, Celestine composed a song from it, too.

This year’s theme song titled ‘God’ features Perez Musik and Raphiya.



These two songs are due for release on March 6, 2024.



Keep your eyes glued to Celestine Donkor’s social media pages for more information on these projects.