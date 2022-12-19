0
Celestine Donkor releases new song titled ‘Amenuveve’

Mon, 19 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian gospel minstrel, Celestine Donkor is preparing to release a new album titled ‘Final Say’ in January 2023.

Ahead of the album release, she is out with a new song titled ‘Amenuveve’, an Ewe word which literally translates as Grace.

The song and the others on the forthcoming album were all recorded live during the 9th edition of Celestine’s annual concert dubbed ‘Celestial Praiz’, which was held on 6th March 2022.

After that concert, she gave her fans in the United States of America a similar experience on 29th July, 2022 at the Living Faith Ministry.

Celestine has had an incredible year as she also released the ‘Testimony’ EP, which has so far broken boundaries and touched many souls worldwide.

Her current song, ‘Amenuveve’, is a foretaste of the masterpiece album.

Please watch the ‘Amenuveve’ video below:

