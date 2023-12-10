Celestine Donkor's claims lack facts and data - MC Yaa Yeboah

Celestine Donkor, MC Yaa Yeboah

Media personality and entertainment critic, MC Yaa Yeboah has reacted to comments by gospel artiste Celestine Donkor claiming that Nigerian songs are being appreciated better than songs by Ghanaian acts.

This comes after Celestine Donkor, in an interview on Hitz FM on December 7, complained about the unfair treatment of Ghanaian artistes by the music industry and the public.



She said that Nigerian artistes get more airplay, shows, and money than Ghanaian artistes, even though they do not pay any fees.



She added that Ghanaian artistes are not recognised or supported enough and that their songs are overshadowed by Nigerian songs.



Responding to Celestine Donkor’s claims on the United Showbiz show on UTV on December 9, MC Yaa Yeboah argued that Celestine Donkor’s claims lacked the significant data to prove them right.



According to her, people have different perspectives on the matter; thus, it would be insignificant without the supporting data.

“Celestine said a lot of things. I respect Celestine Donkor very much, but she can’t make such arguments without facts and data. We have been hearing these arguments for a long time, and now they're starting to become noise. We don’t have the numbers to prove that. I can go to a party and hear only Nigerian songs; someone else can go to another place and hear only Ghanaian songs.



“What data do we have to prove that radio stations and DJs play Nigerian songs more than Ghanaian songs? So I would urge our artistes to drive their energy into the right channels, like the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, to attain such data, and then we can find solutions to the problem,” she said.



Watch the video below





Nathaniel Bassey's advice very good for business - Mc Yaa Yeboah #UnitedShowbiz pic.twitter.com/hL3YCXrNJt — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) December 10, 2023

ID/MA

Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.