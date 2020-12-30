Celestine Donkor teams up with Efya, Akwaboah and Maa Cynthia on 'Yedawase'

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Celestine Donkor in wrapping up the year has served her fans with one of the best collaborations in the music industry.

Singling out songstress Efya, prolific songwriter Akwaboah and veteran musician Maa Cynthia of Daughters of Glorious Jesus on the masterpiece, Celestine Donkor titled her song 'Yedawase' meaning 'We Thank You'.



The song according to some entertainment critics came at the right time of the year, especially when the world continues to fight against the deadly Coronavirus.



"There were times of disappointments, times of failures, but your grace has brought us through. And we are here to say THANK YOU LORD," she wrote on her Instagram page.

Enjoy the song below:



