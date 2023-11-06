Celestine Donkor teams up with Obaapa Christy for ‘What Shall I Render?’

Gospel musicians, Celestine Donkor and Obaapa Christy

On November 17, 2023, a new song from the stables of Celestine Donkor that features Obaapa Christy will make it to the playlists of gospel music lovers.

The song features two of the finest vocal powerhouses in Ghana, who complement each other with their unique voice textures and delivery.



‘What Shall I Render?’ is Celestine’s way of saying ‘thank you’ to God for his loving kindness and tender mercies throughout the year. It is a typical thanksgiving song with a catchy chorus and melody.



The message is one that a lot of people can relate to, judging from what they have been blessed with from the beginning of the year, especially the gift of life.

The synergy of Celestine and Obaapa on ‘What Shall I Render?’ is one that will really tickle the fancy of music lovers.



This release will be one of a series of songs Celestine will be churning out before her annual Celestine Praise concert slated for March next year.



The song will be released on November 17, 2023.