Celestine Donkor to launch 10th edition of Celestial Praiz

Tue, 7 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian gospel artiste Celestine Donkor will hold a press launch for the 10 edition of her annual concert ‘Celestial Praiz’ on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

Celestial Praiz is an annual gospel musical concert which provides the platform for Christians, ministers of God and gospel music lovers to have a fulfilled praise and worship time with their Creator.

Last year’s took place at the Dominion Sanctuary of the Victory Bible Church in Awoshie, Accra.

She later did another version of it in United States of America on 29th July, 2022 at the Living Faith Ministry.

The press launch of the 10th Celestial Praiz which will be held at the Oheyza Studios at Mallam in Accra.

So far, Celestine has released the ‘Final Say’ title track and another single ‘Amenuveve’ off the upcoming album.

The album which will be released on all digital platforms on February 11, 2023 was recorded live at the 9th edition of the Celestial Praiz.

Watch ‘Amenuveve’ below:

