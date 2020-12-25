Central Gospel Music award launched

The award scheme is to appreciate and honour the gospel musicians in the region

The people of the Central Region of Ghana have launched the maiden edition of a gospel awards dubbed, ‘Central Gospel Music Awards’ (CGMA).

The award scheme is to appreciate and honour the gospel musicians in the region.



The awards was held at Winneba, Central Assemblies of God on 20th December, 2020.



Speaking at the event, Ghana’s first certified emotional intelligence Coach Mr. James Kwesi Addison urged nominees not to be startled and gripped with fear.



James was of the opinion that awards must trigger the needed social and emotional intelligence skills like; confidence, optimism, collaboration, group mind, sharing, supporting, compassion, competition with oneself, and many more.



James commended the organisers and challenged nominees to triumph and thrive with awards and not to be broken up.



The chairman for the event, Nana Damfo Baah VII Adontenhene of Ajumako Traditional Area said music awards have great impact on the music industry just like any other business, saying that without competition, less can be achieved.

Nana advised the contestants to ensure that this award initiative creates a healthy competition among them which should lead to quality production.



Presenting the artist of the year award together with Nana Okurnka Adotenhemaa of Gomoa Kyiren, Nana encouraged all the artists to be optimistic, persistent and above all rely on God in all of their activities.



The prestigious award went to Jake Botwe.



Other special dignitaries included Pastor Bismark Moore, head pastor, assemblies of God Winneba Central, who prayed for God’s leadership for all the gospel artists.



The rest of the dignitaries were Mr Michael K. Adomina, Lecturer, Music Education Department, University of Education Winneba, Mr Wisdom Adomina Ajumako Enyan Esiam District Arts and Cultural Coordinator.



One significant feature of the Central Gospel Music Award was a category named ‘The Legendary Award”.

This category was to appreciate and honour senior gospel artists from the region who have received various awards both nationally and internationally but were actually not included in the current nominees and two prominent personalities in the persons of Uncle Atto and the evangelism I. K. Annin of bobolebobo fame were honoured.



Speaking to the media on behalf of the organising team comprising of Dr. Ray, Samuel Mensah and Fiifi Michael, Fiifi said the aim of the CGMA among others is to be part of the artists’ journey to the top, expressing hope that the awards will open doors for the artists in the years to come.



Fiifi reassured all and sundry that CGMA will ensure transparency and build a lasting trust among members so that its credibility will make it easier for artists’ to be discovered by industrial stakeholders, lock- in bookings and be signed by labels.



The masters of ceremony were Efia Gh and Mike De Prophet. In all twelve awards were given out; below are the categories and the winners –